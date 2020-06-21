PDEA agents nab 3 suspects, seize drugs, firearms and bomb-making items in QC

MANILA, Philippines – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized crystal meth, firearm, and bomb-making materials in a buy-bust operation on Sunday in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The agents arrested three suspects — identified as Kenneth Pareja Maclan, 40; Dennis Santos Roque, 54; and Carlito Salazar, 58, — in an operation that they conducted in Rockville Subdivision in Barangay San Bartolome in Novaliches.

Aside from 1.3 kilograms of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, the agents seized several pistols and rifles, bulletproof vests, and materials used for making explosives.

They also confiscated cellphones and an identification card and quarantine pass that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) would normally issue for businessmen.

A complaint will be filed against the suspects for violation of the sale, possession, and use of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

