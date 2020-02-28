PDEA chief welcomes appointment of Dante Jimenez as ICAD co-chair

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino on Friday welcomed the appointment of Dante Jimenez, chair of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), as his co-chairman at the Inter-Agency on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

In a statement, Aquino said the appointment of Jimenez in the committee is “a welcome development for the illegal drug campaign.”

“Mr. Jimenez, an anti-corruption crusader, will greatly contribute to the illegal drug war of the government since illegal drugs [are] also linked to corruption,” said the PDEA director.

“We are also looking forward to working with him,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the appointment paper of the PACC official on February 21.

Jimenez’s new position was previously held by Vice President Leni Robredo in November last year, but only for 18 days after she was fired by Duterte in response to her dare to just fire her if he wants her out of ICAD and supposedly due to “lack of trust.”

