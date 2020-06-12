PDEA confiscates P6.8-M ‘shabu’ in Bulacan anti-drug ops

MANILA, Philippines – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Friday seized around a kilogram of suspected crystal meth or shabu after a buy-bust operation in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

According to a report from PDEA, combined teams from the agency’s Region IV, Region I, and Region III offices led the operation on Friday afternoon at a mall in the city’s Tungkong Mangga area.

Authorities were able to arrest suspect Arnaldo Solomon at the mall’s ground floor parking area, retrieving the shabu estimated to be worth P6.8 million. Also seized from the suspect was an undetermined amount of P1,000 bills used as marked money.

PDEA said that Solomon would be facing charges for allegedly violating Section 5 (Sale/ Trading of Illegal Drugs) of the Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

This latest operation is another of a series of drug stings conducted by PDEA, after the easing of quarantine regulations in several areas. Last June 7, anti-drug operatives were able confiscate shabu worth P244 million from two suspects in Parañaque City. Both suspects died following a shootout with the PDEA agents.

