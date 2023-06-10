PDEA denies issuing advisory vs consuming ‘Assam Black Tea’ containing cannabis

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Saturday flagged as fake an advisory circulating online warning against “Assam Black Tea” products that tested positive for cannabis alkaloids, clarifying that its director general, Moro Virgilio Lazo, did not sign off on the document.

“The seemingly ‘signature’ was meant to be an X mark— for his intention was to have it verbally disseminated within PDEA only in relation to the One Strike policy of the Agency on personnel who fail the regular mandatory surprise drug tests,” said the anti-drug authority in a statement.

While ensuring food and beverage safety is a task that falls upon the Food and Drug Administration and not the PDEA, the drug enforcement agency said that it will “closely coordinate and submit its findings to the proper authorities” regarding this issue.

