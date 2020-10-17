Trending Now

PDEA: Drug suspect falls in Maguindanao buy-bust

COTABATO CITY – Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents, backstopped by the police and military,  arrested a suspected drug dealer on Friday  in Buluan, Maguindanao.

PDEA Regional Director Juvenal Azurin said the suspect, Jaher Guiapal, 40, sold 20 grams of crystal meth or shabu to an undercover agent prior to his arrest in Barangay Poblacion  at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The illegal drugs has an estimated street value of P136,000.

Also seized from Guiapal was a mobile phone he used in transacting with clients.

Guiapal is now detained at the PDEA facility here.

