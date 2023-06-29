PDEA nabs Canadian for carrying P48-M worth of shabu inside bags of chocolates

MANILA, Philippines — A Canadian traveler from Japan was arrested on Thursday afternoon for attempting to bring into the country bags of chocolate, which actually contained more than P48-million worth of crystal meth or shabu, said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its initial report, PDEA said suspect Wendy Jane Marais, 64, was arrested by authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport – Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

The suspect, PDEA noted, came from Narita in Japan, but “originated from Mexico.”

FEATURED STORIES

Seized from Marais was some 7,150 grams of suspected shabu valued at P48.620 million hidden in seven “improvised chocolate bags.”

PDEA said the chocolate packs were found in Marais’ checked-in baggage, stuffied in two plastic bags labeled “BBB.”

Marais will be facing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002, which prohibits bringing any dangerous drug into the country.

RELATED STORIES:

Abandoned bag with over P19 million worth of shabu found in Naia

Turkish national yields P28.85 million worth of cocaine at Naia

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>