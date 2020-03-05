PDEA, PNP Cavite operation nets P102M in meth

SAN PEDRO CITY-Authorities seized P102 million worth of shabu, or crystal meth, at a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite province on Thursday (March 5).
A report by the Bacoor police said suspects Ronnie Menodiado, Victoria Najera and Annie Rose Lingua were arrested around 1 p.m. on Molino Boulevard at the village of Talaba 4.
It said the operation was joint effort of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA ) and police.
Agents seized at least 15 kilograms of meth from the suspects, who were on the PDEA list of high-value targets.
