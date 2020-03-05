Trending Now

PDEA, PNP Cavite operation nets P102M in meth

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

PDEA, PNP Cavite operation nets P102M in meth

Authorities inspect and document the bricks of “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P102 million that were seized in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite Thursday. Contributed photo

SAN PEDRO CITY-Authorities seized P102 million worth of shabu, or crystal meth, at a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite province on Thursday (March 5).

A report by the Bacoor police said suspects Ronnie Menodiado, Victoria Najera and Annie Rose Lingua were arrested around 1 p.m. on Molino Boulevard at the village of Talaba 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the operation was joint effort of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA ) and police.

Agents seized at least 15 kilograms of meth from the suspects, who were on the PDEA list of high-value targets.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top