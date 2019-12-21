PDEA to public: Keep off Cannabidiol or CBD oil
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Saturday cautioned the public against purchasing Cannabidiol (CBD) oil.
PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said the agency has recorded an increased trafficking of CBD oil through mail and parcel services.
He said CBD oil is also being sold in online shopping platforms.
“PDEA cautions the public not to buy CBD oil simply because the law expressly forbids it,” he said in a statement.
FEATURED STORIES
Aquino advised the public to surrender any products containing CBD to the nearest PDEA regional offices.
Since February 2019, a total of 792 milliliters and 621 grams of CBD with THC contained in bottles, droppers, capsules, vape juice cartridges, and gummy candies, were intercepted in 14 mail and parcel interdiction operations in seaports and airports nationwide.
Two consignees have been arrested.
Cannabidiol is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of marijuana next to Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive cannabinoid of marijuana that causes mind-altering and euphoric effects.
But unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive. There was also no evidence of public health problems associated with its use, said the PDEA chief.
Citing information from the World Health Organization, Aquino also said CBD does not exhibit any effect indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.
“CBD is not addictive, but contains very small amounts of THC which remains illegal under the law. In general, the law dictates that any variety and derivative from marijuana, including CBD, is prohibited,” he noted.
Clinical studies found that CBD is effective for seizure disorder and chronic pain. CBD oil may also be used to improve sleep and reduce anxiety and stress, according to Aquino.
Section 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, however, states that “people with legitimate medical needs are not prevented from being treated with adequate amounts of appropriate medications, which include the use of dangerous drugs.”
“While marijuana remains illegal, including for medical purposes, in the country, terminally-ill patients may apply for a special permit from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for the compassionate use of CBD oil,” the PDEA chief said.
To apply for a special permit for the use of CBD oil, patients should fill out an application form from the FDA and submit a letter from the prescribing doctor, medical abstract, and the information on the amount of the substance needed. All documents will be evaluated by the FDA.
GSG
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.