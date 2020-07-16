PDEA war on drugs tally: 5,722 deaths, 18,582 barangays cleared since 2016

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration’s war on drugs has resulted in the death of 5,722 drug suspects, so far, nationwide, according to the latest count of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and RealNumbersPH.

RealNumbersPH is the government unitary report on the campaign towards a drug-free nation, providing monthly tracking of information on operations.

From July 1, 2016 to May 31, 2020, government agency’s tally also showed that 245,145 drug suspects were arrested in 168,525 anti-drug operations.

Data also showed that 9,350 high value targets were apprehended.

The government figures also showed that a total of P43.58 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized since 2016.

P34.18 billion are crystal meth or shabu.

A total of 18,582 barangays were cleared while 15,388 other barangays have yet to be cleared of the illegal drugs menace.

Real Numbers PH’s latest report also bared that 786 government workers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Three hundred twenty of the arrested individuals are elected officials, 376 are government employees while 90 others are uniformed personnel.

