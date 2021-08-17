PDP-Laban bares Pacquiao talks with other parties

THE Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, on Tuesday claimed that Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao has engaged in talks with other political parties to secure his bid in the 2022 presidential elections.

Lawyer Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of PDP-Laban faction-led Cusi, made the statement after it was reported that Pacquaio’s son, Jimuel, has been elected as the chairman for Youth Affairs of the Labor Party of the Philippines (LPP).

In a virtual press briefing, Matibag said that Pacquiao was building multiple parties as back-up in case he does not get the PDP-Laban nomination.

“Walang (There’s no) violation based on that. We are just saying that the family of Senator Pacquiao is very busy putting up a national political party,” Matibag told reporters.

Speaking in Filipino, Matibag said this and Pacquiao’s formation of the People’s Champ Movement were “all connected, which means that he wants to secure his presidential run and that in case he does not get the PDP nomination, he has a back-up vehicle”.

The LPP, formerly known as Lapiang Manggagawa and later as the Workers and Peasants Party, was founded and chaired by lawyer Jose Malvar Villegas Jr..

In the 2016 presidential elections, the LPP fielded former ambassador Roy Villareal Señeres as its standard-bearer but withdrew on Feb. 5, 2016, three days before his death.



The LPP had said that it will field Senator Pacquiao and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd for president and vice president respectively for the 2022 polls.

Sotto has announced his intent to run for vice president in 2022, with Sen. Panfilo Lacson gunning for the presidency as his running mate.

The PDP-Laban’s national council had nominated Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for president and vice president in next year’s elections.

Amid the ongoing rift in the ruling party, Matibag had said that Pacquiao can still be nominated as PDP-Laban’s standard bearer.

Go has said in February this year that he should be “counted out” in election talks, particularly on seeking a higher post in the 2022 elections.

Meanwhile, Duterte, on numerous occasions, has expressed his openness to run for vice president but has yet to make a final decision.