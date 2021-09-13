‘PDP-Laban dispute a threat to policymaking’

The ongoing dispute within the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban party will likely distract the government from policymaking in the near term and threatens the government with disunity, a Fitch Group unit said on Monday.

“We at Fitch Solutions view the infighting within the Philippines’ governing PDP-Laban party ahead of 2022 elections as detrimental to the country’s near-term policy-making outlook,” said Fitch Solutions in a report on Monday.

The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to declare Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao and his allies as “illegitimate officers” of the ruling party.

The Pacquiao faction, on the other hand, earlier elected Senator Aquilino Pimentel III as party chairman, replacing President Rodrigo Duterte.

The two camps also nominated separate candidates for the elections on May 9, 2022.

“With the two camps at loggerheads over leadership of the party and who should receive party backing for the presidential and vice-presidential elections, there is a risk that policy-making processes will slow as attention is turned to political jostling rather than measures to speed up the Philippines’ economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and longer-term reforms,” said Fitch Solutions.

Because of the recent developments, Fitch Solutions lowered the Philippines’ Short-Term Political Risk Index (STPRI) score from 64.8 out of 100 to 64.0,with a lower score reflecting higher near-term risks of political instability.



“Within the STPRI sub-components, we lowered the policy-continuity score to reflect our expectations for disruptions. Indeed, signs of significant disruptions to

policy making, such as delays to the passing of the 2022 budget, could prompt us to revise our score even lower,” it said.

According to Fitch Solutions, political distractions and infighting within the governing coalition could hamper efforts to reopen and support the economy.

“Focus will likely shift away from the need to boost the Philippines’ vaccine uptake rates and address supply issues, while we highlight the potential for delays to the passing of the 2022 budget before year-end. Longer-term reforms that would benefit the next president could also stall,” it said.

“These include proposed reforms to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in the utilities and retail sectors, as well domestic hiring requirements, which could be key to reinvigorating investor interest in the Philippines,” it added.

Fitch Solutions said the dispute also weakens “the prospect of a straightforward contest between the pro-Duterte and anti-Duterte camps for presidency and vice presidency” ahead of the elections next year.

“The infighting could provide an opportunity for opposition candidates, but uncertainty remains high over who will run,” it said.

“As of September 10, the other candidates to declare have been Senator Panfilo Lacson for the presidency and his running mate, Senate President (Vicente) Tito Sotto (3rd), for the vice presidency. Indeed, speculation that Pacquiao could run for president and reports that he has met several times with Vice-President (Maria Leonor) Leni Robredo raises the possibility of a broad coalition between Pacquiao’s faction and Robredo’s more liberal supporters to challenge the Duterte faction as well,” it added.