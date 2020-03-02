PDP-Laban lawmaker says looming House rigodon ‘unfair’ as they’re not part of coup

MANILA, Philippines – A lawmaker from PDP-Laban has hoped that the possible shakeup in the House of Representatives would not push through, as it is unfair for them who are not even aware of the alleged coup against Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

This was the answer of newly installed PDP-Laban spokesperson and Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel, when asked to react to reports — including claims by Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza — that Cayetano would declare all House positions vacant, and then call for an election.

“Eh sana ‘wag mangyari ‘yon, I hope that would not happen because that would be very unfair to some of the PDP-Laban (members) that is occupying membership. We are being penalized for something that we do not know anything of,” Pimentel told reporters in his office.

“Kahit mag-interview kayo ng mga chairmen ng PDP, wala silang kaalam-alam niyan, kahit kami nga, ako nga cross my heart, sabi nga sa Tagalog mamatay pa ako, hindi talaga namin alam ‘yan,” he added.

According to Pimentel, he and Deputy Speaker Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales have sought an appointment with Cayetano to clear these rumors. He even said that PDP-Laban members are willing to sign a manifesto of support for the House leader.

Cayetano and his allies have previously alleged that the camp of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is behind the ouster plots, supposedly using the ABS-CBN franchise and issue and the budget promises as bait.

“We continue to support the leadership of Speaker Cayetano. Actually pupunta nga kami ngayon, ako saka si Congressman Dong Gonzales, makikipagkita kami kay Speaker Cayetano. We have asked for an appointment,” Pimentel noted.

“If there is a need that we sign a manifest of support PDP-Laban is willing to do that just to show our sincerity that we do not know anything about this. All the PDP-Laban members can sign a manifest supporting Speaker Cayetano,” he added.

Earlier, Atienza claimed that Cayetano’s camp is staging a drama to sow chaos and divide the House, eventually leading to the termination of the term-sharing agreement between Cayetano and another speakership candidate, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

Velasco and PDP-Laban have denied being part of the ouster plots, saying that they are respecting the 15-21 term sharing between him and Cayetano, which was laid out by President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

Cayetano just recently asked lawmakers caught red-handed planning a coup to man up, stay silent, and just focus on their jobs.

