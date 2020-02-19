PDP-Laban loses another member in House

MANILA, Philippines — The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) which is led by President Rodrigo Duterte is further down in numbers in the House of Representatives after one of its members transferred to the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) party.

Biliran Rep. Gerardo “Gerryboy” Espina took his oath as a new member of Lakas-CMD on Wednesday afternoon administered by House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move has increased Lakas-CMD’s number in the lower chamber to 30. Of this number, 15 lawmakers are congressional district lawmakers while the remaining 15 are party-list lawmakers.

“We will continue to solidify and strengthen our political influence nationwide,” Romualdez said during the oath-taking ceremony at the Batasan Pambansa Complex.

FEATURED STORIES

Romualdez, president of Lakas-CMD, said his party “remains and will always be a partner of the administration.”

Last February 5, four members of the PDP-Laban transferred to the National Unity Party (NUP).

The move increased NUP’s number in the House to 62, including the presidential son and Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte who is an adopted member of the party.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ