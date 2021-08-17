PDP-Laban names Duterte Cabinet men, allies as senatorial bets

THE Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has named at least seven members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet, and other allies as the ruling party’s senatorial candidates for 2022 national elections.

In a virtual press briefing, PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag said the party was currently vetting the names of at least 20 potential candidates for next year’s senatorial race.

Among those in the list are Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr., Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriones, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Greco Belgica, Quirino Governor Dakila “Dax” Cua, and Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez.

Matibag said the PDP-Laban was looking to finalize the list during the party’s national convention on September 8.

He said the party may field eight or nine candidates from PDP-Laban and the rest will be from parties allied with the administration.

Matibag said the party’s choices were based on the potential candidates’ “winnability, track record and relationship” with President Rodrigo Duterte.

The PDP-Laban’s national council had nominated Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for president and vice president in next year’s elections.



