PDP-Laban open to alliances with Sara Duterte-Carpio’s HNP, other parties

THE Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has not formed an alliance with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s regional party, but is open to coalescing with other political groups, the ruling party’s official said.

Lawyer Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, said “it’s not impossible” for the ruling party to coalesce with Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), a regional political party headed by Duterte-Carpio.

“We are open, of course, to an alliance with the local parties, not only with Hugpong, but other local political parties. Kaya sinabing ‘at the moment’ kasi wala pa talagang pag-uusap (I mentioned ‘at the moment’ because there are no actual discussions on the possible alliance),” Matibag told reporters during a virtual press briefing.

“But I have to tell you na hindi imposible na magkaroon ng alliance because ang paniniwala ng Hugpong at tsaka mga nandoon sa Hugpong ay (it is not impossible to have an alliance with them because the principles of Hugpong, also the members of Hugpong are) friends of PDP-Laban, they are aligned to the principles of PDP-Laban,” he added.

The camp of Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao has repeatedly claimed that Cusi’s faction is keen on supporting Duterte-Carpio’s bid for the presidency.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd, who sides with Pacquiao, has challenged Cusi’s group to reveal their “hidden” presidential candidate for the 2022 elections.

Cusi’s faction had nominated Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for president and vice president in next year’s elections.



Meanwhile, Matibag said that the party was talking to other major political parties which include the Nacionalista Party (NP), Partido Federal and the Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LPP).

He said the alliances were likely to be formed with the parties of candidates that would be considered part of the PDP-Laban’s senatorial line-up.