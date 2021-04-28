Peach PRC Accuses Comedian Alex Williamson Of “Abusive” & “Predatory” Behaviour

CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses alleged abuse and predatory behaviour.

Pop singer and TikTok star Peach PRC has taken to social media to accuse comedian Alex ‘Shooter’ Williamson of “abusive” and “predatory” behaviour.

In a statement shared on Twitter titled ‘Alex Williamson’, Peach wrote, “I’m not the kind of person to do this ever but i will not be able to sleep at night or forgive myself if i don’t come out and warn people about this man.”

“He is abusive, manipulative and predatory and has done absolutely vile things to not only myself but others who i won’t mention for their privacy,” Peach continued.

Elsewhere in the statement, Peach wrote, “(How) many times do we have to be shown his derogatory behaviour to women?”

“He is literally TELLING you what he’s doing and disguising it as ‘dark humour’ this man is sick. He needs to be de-platformed at the very LEAST. I am not scared of you Alex. Your empty threats are pathetic and I won’t be silenced anymore.”

Williamson posted a lengthy series of Instagram stories, seen by Music Feeds, in response to Peach’s claims, saying that the claims are “horse shit”.

“Peach was the one that wanted me, I never wanted her,” he wrote. “I still got no problem with her.”

Williamson also accused Peach of predatory behaviour, describing an incident where Peach allegedly tried to “kick the fucking door in” while he was allegedly on the toilet.

In a separate story, he references Peach and fellow influencer Gabby Goessling, saying “you wanted me girls, I’m a lovable character. I don’t blame you for throwing yourselves at me.”

He later thanked fans for supportive DMs – some of which he shared – and then said, “you know what’s going on. You take one look at Peach, you know what’s going on.”

He went on to say that he allegedly “never laid a finger” on either woman and that he doesn’t know “what the abuse is or what the predatory behaviour is”.

Williamson then said, “I was 29 at the time. What’s the problem in trying to find a 19-year-old?”

He later shared a DM from an account that read, “Very disappointed in you shoots, 19 is a bit old isn’t it?” to which he wrote “I fucking LOVE you cunts”.

Peach later hopped back on to Twitter to say, “thank u all so much for the overwhelming love and support, i’m extending that love to the girls who aren’t ready to speak out yet on ur behalf and mine.

“I was so prepared for backlash and still am bc it won’t be the first time he has lied about me publicly but i know i have u all”

She also claimed to have received “a heartbreaking amount of dms from girls sharing their stories and i will keep them confidential but i won’t stay quiet.”

This is a developing story.

–

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

The views expressed by people and organisations quoted in this article are not the view of Music Feeds or its employees.