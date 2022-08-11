Peach PRC Revisits Heartbreak On New Single, ‘Forever Drunk’

Peach PRC has unveiled her latest single of the year, looking back at her first heartbreak for ‘Forever Drunk’. The new track follows on from the release of February’s ‘God Is A Freak’, which has since become one of her most-played singles to date.

Described as a “melodramatic dance while you cry anthem”, ‘Forever Drunk’ is an unassumingly-upbeat pop single from Peach PRC, though one rooted in sadness and heartbreak. Across a shimmering instrumentation production, her resilient vocals see her looking back towards the coping mechanisms of heartbreak.

Peach PRC – ‘Forever Drunk’

[embedded content]

“‘Forever Drunk’ looks back at my first heartbreak, when at that time I thought this teenage relationship was all I had in my life, I had no family, I hated school, I didn’t think I was smart or talented,” Peach PRC explains of the song. “So once I lost this person, I went into full on teenage melodramatic devastation, grovelling on my hands and knees begging to be taken back. I thought I would NEVER get over it at the time.”

The new single also sees Peach PRC collaborating with chart-topping US songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Britney Spears). “Originally ‘Forever Drunk’ was a much sadder song, but Bonnie and I turned it into an anthemic ‘dance while you cry’ bop, which is what I wanted the song to blossom into anyway,” Peach PRC explained of their collaboration.

“Bonnie’s like a big sister to me, we talk all the time with each other, sharing our little DIY creative endeavours and random ideas at ridiculous hours of the night,” she adds. “We’ve had such similar lives and have so much in common, not just in our bubblegum pop music but with our personal journeys too.”

