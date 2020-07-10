Pearl Abyss Recruits Participants For “Shadow Arena Regional Cup – Asia” until July 12

SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that the participant registration period for the Shadow Arena Regional Cup – Asia (Solo) tournament will take place until July 12. Players in the Asia server can take this opportunity to participate in the action-packed competition and win a large amount of prizes.



Players who wish to participate in the “Shadow Arena Regional Cup – Asia (Solo)” must be at least Silver V in the Asia server. Eligible players can apply by submitting a sign-up form via the official website until July 12. The participants and the schedule will be announced on July 16.

The group preliminaries will be held on July 22 and 29, followed by the playoffs on August 1. Both stages will have four rounds, and the results will be determined based on the total combined points earned in each round. Both the group preliminaries and playoffs will be live-streamed via Shadow Arena‘s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The winner of this competition will be awarded 5 million KRW along with an exclusive in-game title. The second to tenth-place winners as well as the Most Valuable Player will also receive prizes and rewards.

Meanwhile, the King of the Hill mode has been introduced in Shadow Arena. Players can now experience a new mode where 5 players can join to be matched in 1-vs-1 duels, and the first player to get 5 kills will be crowned the winner. The rankings and rewards will be calculated based on the number of kills. Moreover, the in-game community feature Clan has been added to allow players to create Clans and play Shadow Arena together.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia’s leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

