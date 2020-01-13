Pearl Jam Announce New Album ‘Gigaton’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 14, 2020

Heads up, Pearl Jam fans! The legendary band have marked their return today with the announcement of their highly anticipated new album Gigaton.

Gigaton is the follow-up to the band’s GRAMMY-winning 2013 album Lightning Bolt, and marks their eleventh studio album overall.

“Making this record was a long journey,” said lead guitarist Mike McCready in a statement.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.”

“Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

While we haven’t heard a taste of the album just yet, we do know that the lead single will be titled ‘Dance Of The Clairvoyants’ and will be released in the next few weeks.

Gigaton is out Friday, 27th March.

Check out the Gigaton cover art, taken by photographer and marine biologist Paul Nicklen, below.