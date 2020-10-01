Pearl Jam To Unveil New Song ‘Get Back’ This Week

Pearl Jam fans, get keen! The band only recently made their return earlier this year, but now they’re keeping the momentum going with the incoming drop of new song ‘Get Back’.
They’ll be releasing the song as part of the second volume of the aptly titled Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, the first volume of which dropped last month.
Both volumeswere organised by Dave Eggers, along with artist managers Jordan Kurland, Darius Zelkha and Christian Stavros, as well as label head Josh Rosenfeld.
Pearl Jam are far from the only band offering up rarities and unreleased tracks for Vol. 2. Other artists enlisted include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, Phoenix, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and more.
The album, which features 77 tracks, will only be available for 24 hours from Friday, 2nd October via Bandcamp. All proceeds from the album’s sales go to Voting Rights Lab, which, as you may have guessed, is an organisation that fights for voters’ rights.
Check the full tracklist below.
Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2 track list:
01. David Byrne – People Tell Me
02. Pearl Jam – Get It Back
03. Little Dragon – Night Shift
04. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)
05. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime
06. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)
07 Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)
08. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)
09. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)
10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)
11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper
12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]
13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093
14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)
15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)
16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)
17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)
19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)
20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)
21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)
22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)
23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)
24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left
25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale
26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)
27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo
28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate
29. !!! – Feels Good
30. PUP – Edmonton
31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)
32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range
33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed
34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener
35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)
36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs
37. Caleb Giles – Focus
38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)
39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)
40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down
41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)
42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock
43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)
44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)
45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)
46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom
47. The Dip – Friday Mixer
48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain
49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details
50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)
51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)
52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)
54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry
55. Wolf Parade – ATA
56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)
57. Stone Gossard – Near
58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner
59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental
60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)
61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)
62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round
63. Surfer Blood – New Direction
64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)
65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura
66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)
67. MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)
68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)
69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)
70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)
71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)
72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)
73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)
74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real
75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen
76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended
77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)