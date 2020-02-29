Peco accuses Iloilo judge of partiality

ILOILO CITY, Iloilo, Philippines — The Panay Electric Co. (Peco) accused an Iloilo City judge of partiality in ordering the seizure of the power firm’s assets and turning them over to More Power Electric Power Corp. (More Power), owned by port tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.

Lawyer Estrella Elamparo said in a news conference on Saturday that Peco would soon file a motion to inhibit Judge Emerald Requina-Contreras of the Iloilo City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 23, who issued a writ of possession over Peco’s assets, valued at least P217 million, and turned them over to More Power although the legality of an expropriation petition against Peco was still pending before the Supreme Court.

Elamparo said they would also file criminal, civil and administrative charges against those who participated in the implementation of the writ which was issued although the Mandaluyong RTC on July 1, 2019, nullified and declared unconstitutional the expropriation provisions of Republic Act No. 11212, which granted a 25-year franchise to More Power.

