Pediatrician from Manila hospital dies from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A medical doctor working in one of the City of Manila’s hospitals has died due to COVID-19, City Mayor Isko Moreno confirmed on Friday.

Moreno said that Dr. Reino “Nong” Palacpac, a pediatrician from Justice Jose Abad Santos general hospital (JJASGH), passed away on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate Facebook post by the JJASGH said that Palacpac even considered how he can help fight the health crisis once he fully recovers from the virus until he succumbed to the complications caused by the said disease.

Palacpac was hailed as a pioneer of the general hospital, serving under the children’s ward before the coronavirus took a toll on his health.

FEATURED STORIES

Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital has lost one of its heroes for children today.Dr. REINO “NONG”… Posted by Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital – Manila on Monday, July 6, 2020

“Ako po ay tauspusong nakikiramay sa pamilya ni Dr. Reino “Nong” Palacpac – siya po ay naging biktima rin ng COVID-19 mga kababayan,” Moreno said during his briefing.

Likewise, Moreno asked the city’s medical frontliners to look after their welfare too while continuing to fulfill their duty.

Palacpac’s case is the latest death among frontliners, which has gradually slowed down after the government admitted that it was due to the provision of adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs)

Department of Health officials are currently facing a probe from the Office of the Ombudsman due to the alleged late distribution of PPEs for frontliners, which ultimately led to high infection rates among medical practitioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Moreno also confirmed that the city has four key government officials infected with the virus, including three department heads and a city councilor. [ac]

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ