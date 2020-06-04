Pedicabs, tricycles back in Manila streets with strict health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — Pedicabs and tricycles have returned to the streets of Manila to ferry commuters during the ongoing general community quarantine (GCQ), the city government of Manila announced on Thursday.

The Manila Public Information Office said the three-wheeled vehicles have been allowed to resume operations but must follow health requirements issued by the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB).

The MTPB has required passengers and drivers of pedicabs and tricycles to wear face masks.

Each vehicle must also accommodate only one passenger to observe physical distancing.

A plastic divider and separator must also be in place to separate the driver from the passenger.

Drivers will collect a P20 fare for the first kilometer of the trip. An extra P5 will be collected for every succeeding half kilometer after the first kilometer.

The MTPB also directed that loading and unloading areas must have sanitizers and body temperature checks.

Meanwhile, the MTPB has warned that they will be conducting inspections at terminals and violators of protocols will be meted out with the appropriate penalties.

As of Wednesday, Manila recorded a total of 1,500 COVID-19 cases including 960 active cases. Of the 1,500 cases, 104 have died of the coronavirus disease while 436 have recovered.

