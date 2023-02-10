PEI-Genesis celebrated the opening of a new office in Singapore and continuous expansion of its Footprint in APAC South

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the continuous growth of our APAC business, PEI-Genesis celebrated the opening of a new APAC South sales office in Singapore. A ribbon cutting ceremony followed by lion dance was held to mark this auspicious milestone. Steven Fisher (PEI-Genesis CEO), Alex Tsui (Vice President & Managing Director APAC) and Bernard Koh (Regional Sales Director South Asia) attended the ceremony together with our team of Sales Trusted Advisors from Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, representatives of the core account customers and suppliers in Singapore.



PEI-Genesis placed its first footprint in APAC since 2015. Today in APAC, PEI-Genesis has Sales Trusted Advisors in 10 major APAC markets, namely, Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

As one of the strategic regions, APAC South has a strong developed manufacturing economy, thus making it very attractive to PEI-Genesis. The management team completed the site selection and started the office in October 2021 but due to Covid pandemic measures we could only officiate the opening in December 2022. In addition to Sales Trusted Advisors, the new office has set up a call center and technical support engineers to serve local customers more effectively.

Alex Tsui (Vice President & Managing Director APAC) said: “We are constantly investing in having more talents to engage closer with our local customers, supporting and communicating with them, simultaneously, we are also searching for new assembly site to support Mil-Aero customers in the region. The establishment of the APAC South office has once again fulfilled the promise of PEI to improve delivery speed, achieve good inventory management, as well as to strengthen the professional service capabilities of the local team.”

PEI-Genesis is one of the world’s fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, we develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia USA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at PEI-Genesis

Eva Lau (Marketing Manager APAC, PEI-Genesis)

Eva.lau@peigenesis.com

+86-756-7619 207