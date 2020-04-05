Peking Duk & Benson Team Up For Coronavirus Banger Titled ‘Isolation’

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 5, 2020

triple j‘s Hobba & Hing are continuing to issue musical challenges to Aussie artists amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this week the latest acts to answer the call were Peking Duk and Benson.

The Drive duo gave the lads just 24 hours to come up with an isolation-themed tune, with a whole bunch of criteria sent in by triple j listeners.

To start with, it had to be educational, spruiking the message of staying home and social distancing. As a result, the tune had to include instructions for how to properly wash your hands.

Finally, the song and its clip needed to draw from a very specific scene in Happy Gilmore…

And so, they created the song over the net, with Peking Duk’s Adam currently in LA, Reuben dialling in from Sydney and Benson joining from his base in Melbourne.

It’s a stone-cold belter too. “This song is an anthem for everyone considering leaving their house,” said Adam. “There’s one simple message for you that the government hasn’t put as bluntly, that’s to stay the f*ck home and isolate.”

“This song is an indoor and definitely not outdoor anthem for everyone that’s stuck at home at the moment,” added Benson. “We tried to deliver a very serious message in the most fun and direct way possible – via a dance tune!”

The clip is perfectly ridiculous, in true Peking Duk style, featuring cameos from dozens on musicians and celebrities, including Golden Features, Alex Dyson, DMA’S, In Hearts Wake, Dom Dolla, Violent Soho, Hellions, G-Flip, and many more including, for some reason, beloved children’s television character Gumby.

It also features the artists’ faces on floating molecules of coronavirus.

On top of the tune itself, Peking Duk and Benson have also released a ‘Stay The Fuck At Home’ t-shirt, with all money going to music charity Support Act.

It’s the second time in recent months the Duk boys have lent their talents to a good cause, after raising $50,000 for bushfire relief at the back end of 2019.

Listen below: