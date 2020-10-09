Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles Starts Side Project Y.O.G.A., Releases Debut Single

CONTENT WARNING: The following article discusses suicide

One half of Peking Duk, Reuben Styles has started a side project titled Y.O.G.A. and the debut single is here. ‘Your Devotion’ is a track that builds really delicately and subtly until it becomes a 10/10 banger.

Y.O.G.A. stands for “You’re Only Great Always”.

As reported by The Music, the new project Y.O.G.A. is really close to Styles’ heart.

“I’ll be releasing plenty of music with the project, but I also want to use it to create spaces where we can talk about mental health, share art and come together to support and uplift each other. It’s about working through the bad and celebrating the good,” he said.

“In the last couple of years, two people I know from school days have lost their battles with depression and even a family member of mine tried to take their own life. Since then, I’ve got a slight grasp on how these things happened, but I still can’t quite figure out why. I probably never will.”

He’s endeavouring to create online spaces that are, “different to the ones we normally see.”

“Because although life on Instagram can look perfect, these so called perfect lives rarely tell the whole story.

“I want You’re Only Great Always to be a form of antidote to the smoke and mirrors that people are using to pretend everything is wonderful – something real, where we can be honest and put it all on the table,” he says.

Styles goes onto say that the project is a mental health escape for him, too.

“For a long time I’ve been making anthemic dance music bangers, which is great, but with this side project I’ll get to explore entirely new sounds and try some new things.

“Really though this is about more than just music. It’s about opening up and sharing both the good and bad bits in life through art and discussion.”

Just a few weeks ago, Peking Duk shared they have their next six songs locked and loaded. Spicy.

Listen to the debut Y.O.G.A. single ‘Your Devotion’ below.

[embedded content]