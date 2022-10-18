Peking University Resources Entered into an MOU with NibiruResources-Holdings.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 October 2022 – Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“; stock code: 618.HK), is pleased to announce that on 14 October 2022, the Company entered into a memorandum of understanding with The Nibiru Global Limited (“Nibiru“) (the “MOU“). Pursuant to the MOU, the Company aims to invest into Nibiru with an amount up to US$2 million in relation to developing and constructing a blockchain-based metaverse with digital identities as an interface for users to experience the virtual world of properties.

Pioneering Real Estate Developer to Explore Metaverse

Under the MOU, the Company aims to capitalise on the open-world metaverse platform developed by Nibiru and develop real estates in the web 3.0 environment, which will be a fusion of reality and virtuality. The Company is in a prime position to explore real estate development in the metaverse platform where traditional competitors are not present in the same space. By drawing on its expertise in architectural design, land development and materials usage, the Company will be able to deliver high quality residential buildings and commercial superstructures on the metaverse platform.

Ushering in a Positive Prospect through Engagement with Users

The 1:1 ratio real estate design and development on the metaverse platform will enable the Company to approach the overall design and development of real estates from new angles and allow AI assessment of the user’s reaction and impression towards the real estate projects, which will assist the Company to optimise its real estate designs and control ineffective costs to be incurred in developing real-life real estate projects. From the perspectives of the users, the metaverse platform may facilitate their participation in the design and development of architectural structures in an immersive manner, which will encourage the conversion of their purchasing and participating interest on the metaverse platform to the real world.

Mr. Wong Kai Ho, Chairman of Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited, said, “We are thrilled to have established strategic partnership with Nibiru and to expand our footprint to metaverse. Leveraging on our years of real estate development and planning experience, combined with the metaverse building technology provided by Nibiru, we are confident that the potential business cooperation with Nibiru will help improve, expand and promote the Company’s existing real estate business, and enhance its profitability and bring more considerable returns to the Shareholders.”

