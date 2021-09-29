PEMC to suspend bill collection in Visayas

THE Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC) assured electricity consumers in the Visayas it will suspend the collection of bills and other applicable charges.

Earlier, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) directed PEMC, the governing body of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), to stop collecting such charges until the Cebu-Negros submarine cable is completely restored or until it comes up with a more applicable pricing and settlement solution.

The regulatory agency also ordered PEMC to refund those that were already collected from the customers for the billing period of June to August 2021.

In a statement, PEMC President Leonido Pulido 3rd said they are working on the refund to the affected customers.

“PEMC, in coordination with the IEMOP (Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines), is currently fleshing out the details of the amounts and the manner of refund to the affected customers, as well as the recommendations to be submitted to the ERC on the pricing and settlement solution that may be applied during the repair period,” said Pulido.

Once finalized, the proposed solution shall be formalized through the incorporation of changes to the market rules, specifically on the dispatch protocol as well as the billing and settlement provisions.

“We recognize the financial burden that the Visayas electric power consumers may bear attributable to the congestion caused by the damaged submarine cable. As such, we are working with the Department of Energy, the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines, and the NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines) in maintaining the balance between protecting the consumers and ensuring the sustainability of the generators,” Pulido said.



“The incident cannot discount the fact that supplying power also entails costs on the part of the dispatched generators. Hence, further study and discussion with the stakeholders need to be undertaken to also allow for the recovery of the congestion costs for the power supplied to the areas affected by this incident and how these will be considered in the WESM Bills of Customers,” he added.

PEMC submitted the information asked by the ERC supporting the regulator’s review of the unusual results of the July and August 2021 WESM billing periods, specifically the high line rental charges in the Negros and Panay areas.