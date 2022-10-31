Pemuda Indonesia Center Partners with Foreign and Local Volunteers for the ‘Bali Beach Clean Up’ and Welcoming the G20 Summit

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pemuda Indonesia Center (PIC) is partnering with Trash Hero Chapter Sanur and Dewata Sorong to hold the Bali Beach Clean Up to Welcome & Support the G20 Summit on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Chairman of the PIC, Ahmad Rivaldi said that his party is proactively gathering volunteers among tourists and residents in and around Bali.

According to Ahmad Rivaldi, the Bali Beach Clean Up is PIC’s efforts to contribute and support the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15 to 16, alongside the residents and visitors of the famous tourist island.

“This activity is carried out on the basis of awareness of the importance of maintaining environmental sustainability and cleanliness, especially beach cleanliness,” said Ahmad Rivaldi to reporters at the event location.

Furthermore, the Bali Beach Clean Up is also part of a mission to build a positive image for Indonesia as the host of the G20 Summit, which puts cleanliness, comfort, and hospitality at the forefront.

I Wayan Aksara, an environmental activist and member of Trash Hero Indonesia, a volunteer movement under the auspices of Trash Hero World, said it is the organization’s mission to educate the public through cleaning campaigns and maintain a clean environment for the next generation.

“Today’s activity was held at Mertasari Beach, Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, as a form of concern and an invitation to tourists and the general public, to maintain cleanliness and comfort, hopefully, the beach can be clean from garbage,” said I Wayan Aksara.

During the Bali Beach Clean Up, Trash Hero and Dewata Sorong invited local residents and foreigners in the area to join as volunteers.

The Bali Beach Clean Up is a campaign to preserve and clean the beautiful beaches of Bali island, which ultimately benefits everyone, locals and foreign tourists alike. All the volunteers worked together to gather organic and non-organic trash on the coastline. The trash gathered is then separated into recyclable and non-recyclable containers.

After the clean-up, volunteers were then given eco-friendly tumblers and t-shirts to take home and remind friends and family to maintain a clean environment, especially around the beach.

“Let’s maintain the cleanliness and safety of the environment together so that it remains conducive and ready to make the G20 Summit in Bali a success,” said Jechris Faam, chairman of Dewata Sorong, a community of Papuan students in Bali.

Delegations for the G20 Summit in Bali are committed to uniting the world and discussing pressing environmental issues such as climate change. Furthermore, the summit is expected to increase efforts to manage the environment and mitigate the global impact of climate change.

In the meeting of the Deputy for Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (G20 EDM-CSWG) which took place in Bali on 29-30 August 2022, all participating countries agreed on three priority issues.

First, supporting a sustainable recovery.

Second, enhancing land-and sea-based actions to support environmental protection and climate objectives.

Third, enhancing resource mobilization to support environmental protection and climate objectives.

