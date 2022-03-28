Pennywise Announce 2022 Australian Tour With The Circle Jerks

Pennywise have announced they’ll return to Australia for the first time since 2020 this September for a national headline tour. The band will be joined on the road by hardcore punk legends the Circle Jerks, who’ll be performing on our shores for the first time ever.

The run will include stops in Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Fremantle. See dates and details below – tickets will go on sale this Thursday at 11am.

“Finally Pennywise gets to come back to our home away from home, Australia! Where the beer flows nonstop, along with the chaos,” guitarist Fletcher Dragge commented in a statement. “Never a dull moment on a Pennywise tour down under.

“Only one thing could make it better than usual, and that would be coming to town with our mentors and long-time friends the Circle Jerks!!! They are back with a vengeance! This is gonna be an off the fucking hook nonstop party! And we can’t wait! Get your tix, get on the booze, and get in the pit, we’re coming for you fuckers!”

Following an eight-year-long hiatus, the Circle Jerks reunited in 2019 with longstanding members Keith Morris, Greg Hetson and Zander Schloss. Queens of the Stone Age and Danzig drummer Joey Castillo is also onboard.

[embedded content]

Pennywise 2022 Australian Tour

w/ special guests the Circle Jerks

Saturday, 17th September

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Melbourne

Sunday, 18th September

The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 20th September

Uni Bar, Wollongong

Friday, 23rd September

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 24th September

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, 25th September

Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday, 27th September

Metropolis, Fremantle