Pennywise Announce 2022 Australian Tour With The Circle Jerks

Pennywise have announced they’ll return to Australia for the first time since 2020 this September for a national headline tour. The band will be joined on the road by hardcore punk legends the Circle Jerks, who’ll be performing on our shores for the first time ever.
The run will include stops in Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Fremantle. See dates and details below – tickets will go on sale this Thursday at 11am.
“Finally Pennywise gets to come back to our home away from home, Australia! Where the beer flows nonstop, along with the chaos,” guitarist Fletcher Dragge commented in a statement. “Never a dull moment on a Pennywise tour down under.
“Only one thing could make it better than usual, and that would be coming to town with our mentors and long-time friends the Circle Jerks!!! They are back with a vengeance! This is gonna be an off the fucking hook nonstop party! And we can’t wait! Get your tix, get on the booze, and get in the pit, we’re coming for you fuckers!”
Following an eight-year-long hiatus, the Circle Jerks reunited in 2019 with longstanding members Keith Morris, Greg Hetson and Zander Schloss. Queens of the Stone Age and Danzig drummer Joey Castillo is also onboard.
[embedded content]
Pennywise 2022 Australian Tour
w/ special guests the Circle Jerks
Saturday, 17th September
Chelsea Heights Hotel, Melbourne
Sunday, 18th September
The Forum, Melbourne
Tuesday, 20th September
Uni Bar, Wollongong
Friday, 23rd September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday, 24th September
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday, 25th September
Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide
Tuesday, 27th September
Metropolis, Fremantle