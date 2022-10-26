This is the Penology Officer Exam Result October 2022 list of passers as released by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once CSC will release it.

Civil Service Commission conducted the Civil Service Examination for the Fire Officer Examination (FOE), Penology Officer Examination (POE), and Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE) on October 23, 2022, at designated testing centers around the country.

CSE SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of POE passers:

EXAM COVERAGE:

General Ability (50%): Verbal, Analytical, Numerical

Jail Management Concepts and Applications (30%): Commitment and Classifications of Inmates/Prisoners/Detainees; Reception Procedures, Classification and Disciplinary Boards and Punishable Acts of Inmates; Treatment of Inmates with Special Needs

Custodial Concepts and Applications (45%): Custody, Security and Control, Emergency Plans, Movement and Transfer of Prisoners and Detainees; Inmates’ Rights and Privileges

Inmates Welfare and Development Programs (15%)

BJMP Administrative Matters (10%): Salient Features of RA 6713 & RA 9263; Omnibus Rules on Leave; Bill of Rights – Article III of the Constitution; RA 9745; 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions; 2017 BJMP Comprehensive Administrative Disciplinary Machinery

RELEASE DATE

The Penology Officer Exam Result is expected to be released within 40 days after the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the CSC earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.