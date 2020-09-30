People Loved Miley Cyrus’ ‘Heart Of Glass’ Cover So Much It’s Now On Streaming Services

Miley Cyrus has received huge acclaim across all corners of the internet for her searing rendition of Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’, and now she’s made it available to stream.

The cover, which sees Cyrus deliver some of her smokiest and most raw vocals to date, went well and truly viral across Twitter and TikTok, receiving almost universal praise.

Even Debbie Harry praised the cover, calling it divine and saying she nailed it on several occasions.

Cyrus had originally performed the cover as part of the virtual iHeartRadio festival, and is the latest in the string of covers she has performed recently. In September alone, she’s also delivered her renditions of The Beatles’ ‘Help’ and Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’.

Revisit Cyrus’ ‘Heart Of Glass’ cover, because we know you’ve had the video on repeat, below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]