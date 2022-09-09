MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PeopleStrong, one of Asia Pacific’s leading Enterprise HR Technology platform announced its physical entity in the Philippines and brought people leaders together for an exclusive summit organised at the Grand Hyatt, Manila in association with ETHRWorld International. With this move, PeopleStrong continues its aggressive growth strategy across APAC.



PeopleStrong Launches Philippines Office: Aims to bring people at the centre of business with HR Tech 4.0

The event, Industry 4.0 – Building a future-ready workforce-at-scale welcomed 80+ top people leaders from organisations like Ayala Corporation, Maersk, AXA, Aeon Credit, Mc Wilson Corporation, Sun Life, and more to address three critical aspects of the future of work – Talent, Technology, & Experience.

Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong, said, “Five years ago, it was difficult to predict that voice & facial recognition would be common use-cases today, and that AI would be table stakes. But, here we are! There is a fundamental shift in the definition of work, workplace and workforce. Organisations that leverage technology will build a competitive advantage and unlock true potential of their workforce.”

Our HR Tech 4.0 platform integrates all the talent touchpoints such as hiring, learning, performance, and career under one umbrella allowing people leaders to take informed decisions. With customers like Inspiro, Entrego, The Moment Group, EasyBuy, FlyDubai & more already onboard, we’re excited to continue growing in the Philippines and power momentum for talent-focused enterprises.”

Ramon B Segismundo, Founder & CEO, 1-HR.X delivered the keynote and said, “The future of work is going to be about radical adaptability. Future-ready organisations would foresee change, seek constant reinvention and be purpose driven.”

It was followed by roundtable discussions on:

The Missing Piece in Growth Strategy – Talent: How can business leaders deliver on ambitions of growth and reinvention?

Leverage Technology as a Strategic Lever for Transformation, Not Just Automation.

Delivering EX at Scale: Treating EX=CX and building hyper-personalised employee journeys.

The participants reconvened after the roundtable discussions and presented their findings. The closing note was delivered by Kiran Kumar, Chief- Global Markets, PeopleStrong, “There is a need for transition in people strategies. We need to look at employees holistically and create hyper-personalised talent experiences.”

With 2 million+ users at 500+ enterprises across APAC, PeopleStrong is named as “Customers’ choice for Enterprises with 1000+ employees” according to Gartner Voice of Customer report 2022 and is voted #1 HR Superapp on all play stores.