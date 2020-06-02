PepsiCo Thailand Commits 18,000,000 Baht to Supporting COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Thailand

BANGKOK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PepsiCo Thailand, Suntory PepsiCo Beverages Thailand, and The PepsiCo Foundation have partnered with Raks Thai Foundation to reach the most vulnerable communities nationwide. The project “Give for Hope” consists of the following activities:

Give Meals Give Hope, this project will operate for 3 months to distribute over 1 million meals to support vulnerable communities adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. PepsiCo’s longstanding bottling partner, Suntory PepsiCo Beverages Thailand, has joined this effort to support the nation. Give Care to Farmers, to provide COVID-19 insurance and health protective items to more than 3,900 farmers and their family members. Give Care to Healthcare, which donates medical machine for hospital to support their COVID-19 relief efforts and donate funds to support essential medical equipment.



Providing 3,920 COVID-19 insurance policies to the PepsiCo’s Sustainable Farming Program farmers



Donation of the 650,000-baht worth ventilator to Thammasat University Hospital, Thailand



Donation of the 650,000-baht worth ventilator to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, Thailand

Ms. Wei Wei Yao, PepsiCo Senior Vice President & General Manager, Asia Business Unit, said, “Globally PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are committing more than US$45 million to help people and communities most affected by this devastating virus. In addition to funding vital support including protective gear for healthcare workers, testing and screening services, we are in the process of distributing more than 50 million nutritious meals to at-risk populations under the “Give Meals Give Hope” initiative.“ She further added that, “PepsiCo has been operating in Thailand for more than half a century, during this challenging time with major disruption and high uncertainty, PepsiCo is committed to support the most vulnerable in communities and we will stand together with people in Thailand in fight against COVID-19.“

Mr. Sudipto Mozumdar, General Manager at Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co., Ltd., said, “Like the rest of the world, PepsiCo Thailand is committed to supporting the nation in its fight against COVID-19 by providing over 1,000,000 nutritious meals and dried food bags to benefit approximately 80,000 people nationwide. Farmers are an important group of people that our company cares deeply about and will not leave behind. Through our partnership with Raks Thai, we will provide COVID-19 insurance for 12 months to help protect their health. In addition, PepsiCo is providing ventilators and financial assistance for essential medical equipment in support of frontline healthcare workers.“

Mr. Omer Malik, Chief Executive Officer at Suntory PepsiCo Beverage Thailand, said, “COVID-19 is much more than a health crisis. It is causing a huge impact on people’s lives, families and communities. Suntory PepsiCo Beverage Thailand has contributed THB 6 million to the program. We will be focusing on providing meals and relief bags to those impacted by the Covid-19. We will also provide essential personal protective equipment to hospitals in support of our medical professionals, who are working tirelessly during this challenging time.“



For more information about PepsiCo’s COVID-19 relief efforts, visit https://pepsi.co/3431Gzh

[1] Bank of Thailand exchange rate on April 14, 2020 is 32.738 Baht/US Dollar

