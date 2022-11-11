Performance Ride Technology (PRT) Bringing World Class Automotive Products to Automechanika Dubai 2022 Trade Show

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Performance Ride Technology (PRT), the leading North American brand of ADD and largest exporter of aftermarket shock absorbers and struts in the world, will be exhibiting at the most significant international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in the Middle East – Automechanika Dubai 2022 Trade Show from November 22 to 24.

ADD was the first ride control products manufacturer, and now, more than 25 years later, they operate three factories that produce nearly 2,000,000 shocks and struts monthly. The company has been adhering to the core of execution, building product competitiveness in R&D, introducing advanced testing equipment, building a scientific and research expert team, and establishing a state-leveled laboratory, which CNAS has recognized.

PRT is also gearing up to participate in the most significant international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in the Middle East – Automechanika Dubai. After hugely successful shows in recent years, Automechanika Dubai will be back for the 2022 event at World Trade Center. This year, the exhibition is expected to return to pre-covid attendance levels with Dubai being the perfect spot for Middle East aftermarket buyers to meet.

PRT will present their new Air Shocks line, an excellent OEM quality replacement for air suspension systems, providing the luxury and comfort of a smooth ride at an affordable price. In addition, the company will be presenting an extensive portfolio of Struts and Motor Mounts featuring top-quality components customized to fit over 100 Trucks, Trailers, Buses, Commercial Vehicles, Cement Mixers, Motor Homes, and more.

Stay tuned for further updates on the latest PRT events and product announcements via the company website www.prtautoparts.com

About PRT

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) is a premium brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited. Operating for nearly 30 years in over 135 countries, PRT produces parts used in almost all types of vehicles, from cars trucks. PRT is ISO-certified and adheres to the strictest quality standards of car manufacturers.

More information about the PRT products in Asian Market can be consulted through our website www.prtautoparts.com.

