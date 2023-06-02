Performers Announced for National Indigenous Music Awards 2023: Barkaa, Thelma Plum, Budjerah + More

The National Indigenous Music Awards (the NIMAs) have revealed the artists locked in to perform at the 2023 ceremony on Saturday, 12th August. Gamilaraay singer Thelma Plum leads the announcement, with Budjerah, Barkaa, Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee, Gugu Yalanji and Birrigubba artist Dean Brady, and Arnhem Land singer Ngulmiya all set to perform.

Triple j’s Blak Out, Double J and triple j Unearthed have once again joined the awards as partners, with Blak Out set to host an on-air wrap party the day after the awards, with artist interviews, winning tracks, and highlights from the ceremony.

Thelma Plum: ‘Backseat Of My Mind’

The 2023 nominees have not yet been revealed – in the past they’ve been announced around mid-July.

Baker Boy and surf rock crew King Stingray cleaned up at the 2022 NIMAs. Baker Boy took out Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year for his debut record, Gela, while King Stingray’s ‘Milkumana’ took out Song Of The Year.

Folk-pop singer Jem Cassar-Daley won New Talent Of the Year, while Barkaa’s ‘King Brown’ was awarded Film Clip Of The Year. The 2022 ceremony also paid tribute to the late Yolŋu musician Gurrumul (Dr G. Yunupingu), who was inducted into the NIMA Hall of Fame, and the great Archie Roach, who passed away one week before the awards.

The NIMAs will take place at the Darwin Amphitheatre on Larrakia Country.

National Indigenous Music Awards Lineup 2023

Thelma Plum

Budjerah

Barkaa

Kobie Dee

Dean Brady

Ngulmiya

Tickets are on sale via Darwin Festival.

