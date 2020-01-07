Permit to carry guns suspended in 3 Manila areas for Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) suspended on Tuesday the permit to carry firearms outside of residence as part of security preparations for the Traslacion on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said in a statement that the order would cover the areas of Quiapo, Santa Cruz, and Binondo and would be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Friday.

He said the directive was contained in a memorandum signed by PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa.

According to Sinas, the suspension of the permits aims to ensure that there will be no firearms-related incidents during the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

“I have absolute faith that this will affect the maintenance of peace and order situation in the concerned areas,” he said.

Only members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies performing official duties and in agency-prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms.

Sinas added there was no threat being monitored by the police for the holding of the Traslacion.

