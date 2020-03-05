Persona is Now Available to Consumers Worldwide

SEATTLE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Persona™, a Nestle Health Science (NHSc) company and leading personalized vitamin subscription program, now offers international shipping services to more than 60 countries and regions to fulfill a global consumer demand for personalized wellness products and services.



Personalized Nutrition Program Offers International Shipping to More Than 60 Countries

“There is a growing awareness around the world of personalized nutrition. People who are interested in improving their health and quality of life through vitamins and supplements are recognizing that the best way to achieve that is through a plan that it customized for them,” said Jason Brown, founder and CEO of Persona. “Persona is now filling the needs of customers in more than 60 countries with high quality vitamins and supplements that are customized to meet their individual needs and lifestyle goals. Making personalized nutrition accessible to help people live healthier and happier lives has always been Persona’s main goal. With Nestle Health Science, we now have a platform to make this a reality on a global scale.”

Countries and regions Persona is now shipping to include Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and 55 more. All overseas customers will be provided the same online nutrition assessment currently offered in the U.S., which considers a person’s gender, age, dietary preferences, stress levels, sleep patterns, fitness habits, allergies and other lifestyle factors. In addition, Persona considers the importance of drug-nutrient interactions as it recently announced the expansion of its drug-nutrient database which cross examines more than 2,000 prescription medications to help consumers avoid nutrient depletions and interactions.

“When we acquired Persona, our goal was to make the program available on a global scale. With international shipping, more than 1 billion consumers now have access to personalized nutrition,” said Greg Behar, CEO of Nestle Health Science.

Dedicated to consistency and quality, Persona will increase the number of nutritionists available to customers for consultation via the chat feature, email and phone in order to accommodate customers by country. Persona will use a group of carriers to offer shipping to international customers, and monthly subscriptions will remain the same cost as all U.S. orders.

Persona is now available in Asia (Bahrain, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam); Asia-Pacific (Australia, New Zealand); Europe (Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Jersey, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom); Middle East/Africa (Israel, Morocco); North America (Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, United States); and South America (Brazil).

To learn more about Persona or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestle Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers’ doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company’s team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 60 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Nestle Health Science (NHSc)

Nestle Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestle, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people’s lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.



