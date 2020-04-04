Persons being watched for COVID-19 in Bacolod to be nabbed if they don’t communicate

This was the warning of Bacolod City Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran to 57 persons under monitoring (PUMs) for COVID-19, who, he said, could no longer be reached.

If these persons do not contact authorities, Familiaran said he would announce their names by Sunday and file charges against them.

“They need to contact authorities so their conditions can be monitored. This will also stop the spread of the virus in case they are positive of COVID-19,” he said.

The DOH has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in Western Visayas, bringing the number of positive cases to 30.

Of the number, 11 are from Iloilo province, seven from Bacolod City, five in Aklan, three in Capiz, three in Iloilo City, and one in Negros Occidental.

In Bacolod City, the latest victim of COVID-19 involves a 48-year-old man who has a travel history to Los Angeles, USA, and Manila.

Familiaran said the man is the father-in-law of a 28-year-old male COVID-positive patient, who is now in stable condition.

The 48-year-old had returned from the US on March 13, developed symptoms on March 25, and had a swab test on March 29, said Dr. Grace Tan, spokesperson of the Bacolod Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19.

The patient was not admitted to a hospital but has been under strict room quarantine since March 14.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rowena Guanzon of the Commission on Elections, who was considered a PUM, said she was informed that she tested negative for the virus.

“I thank God that my COVID-19 test turned out negative. I am happy that now, I can look forward to visiting my parents in Cadiz, when the lockdown ends,” she said.

“While I was isolated, I realized how fragile my life is, and that only our Almighty God has control of our lives. I thought I could die of this virus if I have it,” she said.

