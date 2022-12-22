Perth Electronic Artist Maver Confronts His Nightmare Disorder On New EP ‘Dream Machine’

Boorloo/Perth-based artist Maver has unveiled his new EP Dream Machine, a five-track EDM concoction self-produced by the artist himself.

Each of the disc’s uniquely crafted songs revolves around stories of miscommunication between people, the brain, and a nightmare disorder.

LISTEN: Maver – Dream Machine

“A majority of the EP was made on lockdown video calls over the last two years and heavily revolved around how mental health interacts with relationships, isolation, and general well-being,” Maver explained in a press statement. “The EP includes stories of how my nightmare disorder has affected myself and others, where my mental health has greatly impacted my relationships and the people around me.”

He continued: “A big part of improving my mental health has been opening up to people and exchanging stories and own experiences to help each other with our own perspectives. A big part of my writing process is collaborating with other people and it’s something that I couldn’t really do music without.”

The album is a highly collaborative affair, with all but one of the tracks on the EP written with other artists.

“This EP however has allowed me to unlock other artists’ personalities and rebound my own through my production,” the artist said. “My own style and sound follow from inspirations from past life experiences, and I feel the EP has a large variety of genres, rather than just being defined to one sound. Each idea that has been expanded on has become something special purely through choice collaboration.”

The EP was mixed by Lee Buddle (Gurrumul Yunupingu), and mastered by Wayne Sunderland (What So Not, Dom Dolla, Young Franco).

Take it for a spin above.

