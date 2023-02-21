Perth Prog-Pop Band Voyager Will Represent Australia at Eurovision 2023

SBS ditched its Australia Decides format this year in favour of making an internal decision on who should represent Australia at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, UK. The chosen act is Voyager, a Perth-based quintet with a thing for keytar solos and progressive rock melodrama.

Voyager will perform their new song ‘Promise’, which the band’s Danny Estrin said was “made for the Eurovision stage.” Liverpool is hosting the 2023 event as a result of last year’s winning country, Ukraine, being unable to meet the demands of staging the contest due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Voyager – ‘Promise’

[embedded content]

Voyager have been trying to make it to Eurovision ever since Australia was added to the program in 2015. They finished second in SBS’ Australia Decides contest in 2022, despite their song ‘Dreamer’ leading the public vote. Sheldon Riley ultimately represented Australia in Turin, Italy, finishing 15th with the song ‘Not the Same’.

“As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle – Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth,” said Estrin.

SBS’ head of entertainment Emily Griggs hyped up the on-brand qualities of ‘Promise’. “Voyager bring together my love for the ‘80s and catchy lyrics that you can’t stop singing,” she said. “I can’t wait to see Eurovision fans the world over embrace them as much as Aussie crowds have.”

The final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is happening on Saturday, 13th May (UK time). The SBS broadcast will be hosted by Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey.

As the ABC reports, Australia’s contract with Eurovision’s organisers, the European Broadcast Union (EBU), will run out this year, meaning this could be Australia’s last year as a contestant.

