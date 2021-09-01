Peso expected to strengthen

After ending August at P49.76 to a US dollar, analysts expect the Philippine peso to stay strong this month.

The local currency is likely to strengthen, according to MUFG Bank Ltd. analyst Sophia Ng, because “economic activity will remain crimped in the near term with the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces extended until 7 September for now due to a surge in Covid- 19 cases.”

She went on to say that this raises the risk of further mobility restrictions, which would stifle economic activity.

Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist of the Union Bank of the Philippines, for his part, noted how quickly currency trends change in these tumultuous times.

“Earlier this month, we were expecting USDPHP (dollar-peso) prices to stay above the P50-level, and as of yesterday (August 31), I am not so confident anymore to support this expectation,” he explained.

While the peso-dollar exchange rate has stabilized, Asuncion believes the trend expectation has shifted from depreciation to appreciation. The peso-dollar exchange rate is expected to remain below P50:$1, with the greenback’s weakness being one of the main drivers.

“Market expects the US Fed (United States Federal Reserve) to continue to be dovish until the clouds of the Delta variant and the pandemic perse start to dissipate and eventually disappear. Until then, we may have to see sub-50 USDPHP levels,” he emphasized.



On the contrary, ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa said the peso is tracking regional gains as emerging market currencies take advantage of the recent US dollar swoon linked to changing expectations for the eventual Fed taper.

“We expect the PHP (Philippine peso) to take its cue from global developments once more with the local unit possible resuming its depreciation trend as the Fed will likely announce details on its move to taper bond purchases,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Michael Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said that for the month of September, important leads for peso-dollar trading include proposed granular lockdowns that are more specific at the barangay (village) level.

The National Capital Region’s more relaxed quarantine restrictions could influence foreign exchange trade and contribute to a pick-up in some economic activities, he also pointed out.

Other key local catalysts, Ricafort underscored, include pickup in Covid-19 vaccine arrivals and administration; any developments connected to the national elections in 2022; and preparations for the Christmas season, which stimulate seasonal increases in exports and remittances.

“On external factors, any Fed (United States Federal Reserve) decision on the tapering of bond purchases would still be monitored, as a function of economic recovery, especially US jobs/employment data to justify any reduction of the Fed’s bond/asset purchases,” he also stressed.

On Wednesday, the Philippine peso fell back into the P50:$1 range. After opening at P49.73:$1, the local unit slid 31 centavos to P50.07:$1.

The peso finished the last trading day of December and 2020 at P48.02 per US dollar, its best closing in more than four years.

The government expects a peso-dollar exchange rate of P48 to P53 this year.