Peso goes into year-low of P51:$1

THE Philippine peso recorded its worst day in over a year after staying in the P51 to a dollar territory on Tuesday.

The local currency ended the day at $51:$1, the same rate as the previous day. According to Michael Ricafort, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) senior economist, it hasn’t been this low since March 26, 2020 when it closed at P51.07 to $1.

He linked the local unit’s performance to the government’s intention to begin vaccinating the broader public against Covid-19 by October, citing increasing vaccine arrivals and rollouts recently as factors that could aid initiatives to further reopen the economy.

“On external factors, the US dollar is already among 11-month highs vs. major global currencies after the latest hawkishness by more Fed (United States Federal Reserve) officials (Powell, Brainard, Williams, Evans),” Ricafort added.

Furthermore, he said that the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose to new three-month highs, breaching beyond 1.50 percent, presently at 1.54 percent, after the Fed finally confirmed the tapering of asset purchases for later this year, which had been rumored since last week.

Global oil prices have also risen to three-year highs amid a global energy shortage, including natural gas, the RCBC economist further stressed.

“The markets are anticipating any changes in NCR’s (National Capital Region) Alert Level 4 for the month of October 2021 as new Covid-19 local cases remained largely elevated near 20,000 on most days recently,” he also pointed out.



Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist of the Union Bank of the Philippines, for his part, said peso-dollar rates are still influenced by the hawkish Fed narrative and the eventual outlook of China’s economy, which has been harmed by the Evergrande debt debacle and, more recently, the implications of the country’s energy constraints.

“Moreover, it’s almost end-month and our traders see the corporate demand rising for their month-end transaction requirements,” he added.