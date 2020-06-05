Peso hits near 3-year high

The Philippine peso recorded its strongest finish in almost three years, returning to the P49:$1 level on Friday.

Opening at P49.93:$1, the local currency gained 20 centavos to close at P49.80:$1, the highest since its P49.63:$1 closing on June 15, 2017.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. economist Michael Ricafort traced the peso’s performance to the “continued decline in the US dollar vs. major global currencies amid improved global market risk appetite that led to gains in emerging markets such as the Philippines…”

He attributed the optimism to the projected quicker economic recovery as more countries reopen their respective economies, and the number of new coronavirus disease 2019 infections and deaths further ease in the United States, some European countries and in some Asian countries.

Local developments, such as proposed stimulus packages like the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act and other reform measures aimed “to further support the country’s economic recovery,” also supported the local currency, the economist said.

“The peso also [grew] stronger amid continued net foreign buying in the local stock market today (Friday)…” he added.

“Sentiment on the local financial markets this week has been largely supported recently by S&P’s (Standard & Poor’s) affirmation of the Philippine credit rating at two notches above the minimum investment grade with stable outlook, despite the downgrade on some countries worldwide, thereby a sign of resilience and a strong vote of confidence by international investors on the country’s relatively stronger economic and credit fundamentals in recent years.”

Last week, S&P Global Ratings kept the Philippines’ “BBB+” investment-grade rating, a notch away from the minimum score within the “A” territory.

The government has a peso-dollar exchange rate assumption of P50 to 54 this year.

Last year, the peso ended at P50.63 against the dollar, marking a 3.70-percent appreciation from the P52.58:$1 posted on December 28, 2018 and fell below the government’s P51 to 52:$1 exchange rate assumption for the year.