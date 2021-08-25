Peso rises to 3-week high

The Philippine peso had its best day in three weeks after recovering to the P49:$1 territory on Wednesday.

The local unit rose 26 centavos to P49.85:$1 after starting at P50.08:$1. It hasn’t been this high since August 4 this year, when it closed at P49.75 to $1.

According to ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa, the peso strengthened in tandem with regional currencies as Asian markets adopted a risk-on attitude.

“Bargain hunting helped spur early gains while a second round of buying was spurred on as previous concerns about the Delta variant and its negative impact on growth, faded somewhat,” he explained.

The local currency was also supported, Mapa added, as foreign investors bought local equities for the third straight session.

The peso finished the last trading day of December and 2020 at P48.02 per US dollar, its best closing in more than four years.

The government expects a peso-dollar exchange rate of P48 to P53 this year.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }