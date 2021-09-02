Peso surges to one-week high

THE Philippine peso experienced its strongest day in a one-week period after returning to P49:$1 territory on Thursday.

After opening at P50.04:$1, the local unit climbed 24 centavos to P49.82:$1. It hasn’t reached this level since August 31, when it closed at P49.76 to $1.

The peso’s rise, according to Japan-based MUFG Bank Ltd., is expected to be short as risk attitudes are likely to remain dragged down by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and its Delta variation fears.

It said that the government’s decision to lift mobility restrictions in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas to the second most restrictive level in August was made in the interest of reviving economic activity.

“But given the surge in new Covid-19 cases to record highs in August and the positivity rate remaining elevated, those restrictions could be tightened again to the most restrictive enhanced community quarantine.”