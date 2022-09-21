PetaRush partners with Phanta Bear to launch the world’s first multi-IPs blockchain gamePhoto-3-.jpg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 September 2022 – The Web3 game-PetaRush announced its collaboration with the NFT project Phanta Bear. The two projects have jointly launched 10,000 Phanta Bear NFTs, originating from the 2D Phanta Bear into 3D designs, for playing in the game. This is the world’s first multi-IPs role interaction in one game. All Phanta Bear NFT holders can get a brand new and unique 3D Phanta Bear In-Game NFT to use in the PetaRush game and participate in the new era of multi-IPs blockchain games.

Phanta Bear becomes 3D and runs in PetaRush gameplay

PetaRush, the blockchain game on the Web3 gaming platform – METASENS, is published and funded by a Singapore-based gaming company, Otey Gaming from Hong Kong-listed Empire Technology Group Limited. PetaRush recently announced its first multi-IPs partnership with Phanta Bear, which is founded by the Asian King of Mandopop Jay Chou’s street fashion brand PHANTACi. PHANTACi was founded in 2006 by Jay Chou and his team. The team launched 10,000 Phanta Bear NFTs on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform earlier this year, and ranked the first worldwide within just one week.

PetaRush announced the world’s first multi-IPs blockchain game partnership with PhantaBear

PetaRush is a racing game based on NFT characters. The racers’ characters, such as ions, cats, pigeons, and foxes, are represented in cyberpunk style. Each character is randomly equipped with six parts, including the head, body, hands, feet, back, and accessories corresponding to exclusive skill combos. Players compete against others in locations like dunes, lakes, and volcanoes on Mars. Players can improve their character’s skills and build their competitive advantage through the “Skill Enhancement” and “Character Cultivation” functions. Players who win the race can receive a PT Qualifier Ticket equivalent to USDT as a reward.

Terry Yeung, the investor and publisher of PetaRush and CEO of Hong Kong Empire Technology Group

To achieve the goal of this collaboration, the PetaRush team has successively overcome three technical hurdles. First, the 2D version of Phanta Bear is mapped to the 3D version. Second, the original Phanta Bear has no legs. PetaRush and PHANTACi create a new leg design to allow the characters to run in the game. Third, the Phanta Bear NFT is released on Ethereum. PetaRush team has released 10,000 unique 3D Phanta Bear game NFTs with their own BGM on the Binance chain through cross-chain empowerment. Through this cross-chain empowerment application, Phanta Bear owners can enter the Web3 gaming world and compete with PetaRush players. In the future, PetaRush will further expand the breeding function so that NFTs from different IPs can breed new NFTs with higher rarity, bringing more fun to the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

Terry Yeung, the investor and publisher of PetaRush and CEO of Hong Kong Empire Technology Group, said, “The cross-chain and cross-IP application of NFT is the future of Web3 games. Blockchain technology provides a platform for transferring game assets and IPs and opens up more opportunities for the gaming industry. This time, we have achieved the two milestones of “Multiple IPs” and “Cross-chain Empowerment” once. We will continue to collaborate with other major IPs. I am also looking forward to working with Phanta Bear, and welcome more IPs to join our journey.”

Ric Chiang, director of PHANTACi, said: ” We hope this partnership will surprise the Phanta Bear community. We continue our innovation and efforts in NFT utilities. We are also actively seeking more cross-border partners to let Phanta Bear holders not only feel honored to own an NFT, but also be able to play and earn in reality. We look forward to meeting and racing with our holders in PetaRush!”

PetaRush’s in-game NFT, Peta, will begin whitelist minting in October. Players can find whitelist information on PetaRush Discord. The closed beta test of the PetaRush game will begin in November. Players will be able to use the NFT characters for in-game races and experience the new era of Win to Earn.

PetaRush Discord: https://discord.com/invite/petarush



PetaRush Website: https://petarush.metasens.com/

Hashtag: #METASENS