Petron cuts LPG prices 

PETRON Corp. will lower the cost of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products beginning this June.

On Sunday, Petron said it will cut the prices of LPG products by 30 centavos per liter effective June 1 at 12:01 a.m.

This means that the standard 11-kilogram LPG cylinder, the standard size used by households for cooking, will go down by 3.30 per kilo.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of June,” Petron said.

AutoLPG prices will also be slashed by 17 centavos per liter.