PETRON Corp. and Solane announced a hefty rollback in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products for April.

In an advisory, Petron said LPG prices will decrease by P3.30 per kilogram and AutoLPG prices by P1.85 per liter effective Thursday, April 1, at 12:01 a.m.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of April,” said Petron.

Solane will slash the price of its branded LPG products by P2.92 per kilogram also on Thursday at 6 a.m.