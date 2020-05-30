PEZA approves 26 projects worth P13B

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has approved 26 projects worth P13.1 billion that are expected to employ 19,894 Filipinos.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said its board approved the projects on May 21. Of these, 31.50 percent are Filipino; the rest — 68.50 percent — are American, Japanese, Taiwanese and Chinese.

“Being the top investment promotion agency in the country that contributes to export income, employment and investment for the Filipino nation, PEZA is glad to share [this] positive news amid the [coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)] pandemic,” PEZA Director General Charito Plaza said.

PEZA Director General Charito Plaza (TMT File Photo)

“The approval of new investments or projects is the agency’s positive action to support the Philippine economy in our endeavor to maintain our competitiveness for investments despite the impact of Covid,” she added.

“PEZA continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of its investors for its ease of doing business, efficiency and effectiveness, which is being recognized by both local and international institutions such as the IFC World Bank.”

To date, PEZA has 408 economic zones nationwide, with 4,542 locator companies employing 1.6 million workers.

Plaza said “PEZA continues to [strike] balancing acts in addressing both the health and quarantine requirements and the continuous operations of some of its 4,542 companies nationwide.”

Based on a survey conducted from May 1 to 25, there are around 1,701 PEZA-registered companies that are either operating in full or employing a skeletal workforce, or have adopted work-from-home arrangements. Those that suspended operations number 933.

“The Philippines continues to maintain and attract trust and confidence of investors and business groups, whether in terms of new or expansion projects. We must continue to do our best to attract investors,” Plaza said.

“This can be done by enhancing PEZA’s internationally renowned one-stop-shop, tried-and-tested tax incentives, ease of doing business, quality human resource and natural resources, despite the underdeveloped factors the country have in terms of infrastructure, logistics facilities and supply chain,” she added.